Lionel Messi snubbed from FIFA Player of the Year shortlist

Barcelona Barcelona star Lionel Messi has been snubbed from FIFA Mens Player of the Year shortlist.



The Argentine superstar was part of the Argentine side but played to the FIFA World Cup but failed to lead the side beyond the Round of the 16th of the competiton following a 4-2 loss to France.



FIFA have released the final shortlist for the Player of the Year accolade, after Luka Modric had picked up the UEFA Player of the Year award some days ago.



Cristiano Ronaldo, who has finished second in the UEFA Player of the Year accolade.



Mohamed Salah has also made it to the shortlist following his show for Liverpool in the Premier League and Champions League last season. Bug it is Messi's absence that comes as a surprise.



Messi had won the La Liga sith Barcelona last season and had reached the quarter finals of the Champions League last season. For more transfer news and updates, click here.


