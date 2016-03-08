Lionel Messi wants Neymar over Griezmann at Barcelona, here is why

Lionel Messi has told the Barcelona board that he has concerns over the attitude of possible new signing Antoine Griezmann & would prefer the return of Neymar, according to @mohamedbouhafsi. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) June 3, 2019

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reportedly wants the Catalan side to sign Neymar over Antoine Griezmann in the summer transfer window.Reports from last week had made confident claims that Neymar was being eyed by Barcelona in a possible swap deal in the summer for Ousmane Dembele. It was said that the Spanish side is keen on a swap deal.Mohamed Boufasi now reports that while the interest is certainly there from Barcelona, Lionel Messi does prefer his former teammate over Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.The reason for it is the attitude concerns that the Argentine has with respect with Griezmann and feels that Neymar has a better attitude to the game than the French star.The journalist also claims that Barca had made an offer for Neymar to PSG last week but the owner of the French club had issued a hands off warning about the approach.