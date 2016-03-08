Lippi: ‘Ancelotti can beat Liverpool’
01 October at 13:25Former Italy and Juventus manager Marcello Lippi spoke to Radio Anch’Io Lo Sport (Via Ilbianconero) on Monday morning. One of the hot issues was, of course, Marotta’s Juventus exit: “None of us should really share Juventus decision, we can only accept it. Nobody knows why these decisions are taken. Juventus’ capability of planning ahead is well known, there is no reason to criticize, we can only accept it.”
“I have the feeling that the title race is over. Inter will improve, Roma and AC Milan will do the same, Fiorentina and Lazio are good teams but the challenge for the title is between Juventus and Napoli. Despite Ancelotti’s experience Juventus are too much strong than their opponents.”
“Ancelotti, however, must use his great experience to beat Liverpool and I think he can do it. The Reds are one of the best clubs in Europe. Games of Roma and Juventus seem easier, while Inter will face a very strong team in Holland, it’s not going to be easy for them.”
