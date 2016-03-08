Lippi compares Italy starlets to Totti and Del Piero; claims 'I used to support Milan'
09 May at 14:35Former Juventus and Italy head coach Marcello Lippi has given an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport in which he discusses several topics, including his childhood and Italian football on the whole.
"As a child I used to support Milan. I used to live in the pine forest, where Noletti, Trebbi, Liberalato were trained. We always broke the boxes.
"Italian football? How do we heal? It was thought that with so many foreigners it was over, wasn't it? Instead they are always born young, from Chiesa to Zaniolo, they are like Totti and Del Piero. There is chance, but the work on young players is decisive. There have been difficult moments, but winning is not always good. You give your best when you say 'I'll show you': great victories come from negative moments."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments