Lippi: 'Ronaldo not the same of Madrid'

In an interview with Corriere Dello Sport , Marcello Lippi spoke about Juventus's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as the managers that he believes are similar to him.

"His impact is unbelievable. If the Bianconeri had signed him three years ago, he would've had a much less impact than now," Lippi concluded.

Lippi has previously been the manager of Napoli, Juventus and Inter, just to name a few. In 2006, he led Italy to become the World Champions, beating France in the final on penalties. The 70-year-old has since been active in China, managing Guangzhou Evergrande between 2014-2016 before taking over the national team.

"I see myself in Allegri, Ancelotti and Spalletti but the most in Max (Allegri). Inter have made a great purchase: self-esteem. Ronaldo? Juventus signed him at the right time.