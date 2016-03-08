Lippi defends De Ligt after slow start at Juventus
16 September at 14:49Former coach of the Italian Serie A giants Juventus Marcello Lippi has defended young centre-back Matthijs de Ligt for his rather unimpressive beginning at his new club.
The 20-year-old—who has joined the Turin-based club for a reported fee of €75 million from Dutch club Ajax in the recently concluded summer transfer window—has made a slow beginning at his new club which has led to some criticism of him as well.
However, Lippi, who coached Italy to their World Cup triumph in the 2006 edition, has backed the young centre-back to overcome this difficult time while talking to Radio Rai.
“It is nothing new to see someone having a poor start to their career,” said Lippi. “Even other great players in the past have made less exciting start to their careers at a new club. Remember Zidane?”
He added: “Coming to Italy, even if you are really good and play in a time like Juventus can be challenging at times. To be honest, he was rushed in the playing eleven due to Chiellini’s injury but there should be no doubt about his talent.”
