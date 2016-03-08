Lippi: 'Don't suspend Ronaldo, referee had hallucinations'
21 September at 10:40Former Juventus manager Marcello Lippi spoke to Tuttosport to comment Ronaldo's red card against Valencia: "The decision was examined by a sort of world-wide VAR and everybody agrees that a scratch in the opponent's head is not enough to justify a red card. One person had hallucinations probably. You can't make such a big damage to a club, especially because the suspension could be for two games due to the straight red card."
"Uefa should take a step back and admit they did a mistake. They can't go back in time because Ronaldo has been sent off already but they could say: 'We are aware that a suspension would be absurd, so Ronaldo won't face any suspension and VAR will be immediately introduced."
"Douglas Costa? He made a mistake when you play at those levels you have to control yourself. He as published and this is a closed case. Now he needs to avoid the talking and start running. There is no link to Ronaldo's red card. Douglas Costa can't be justified, Ronaldo did nothing."
Juventus President Andrea Agnelli backed Cristiano Ronaldo after the red card shown at the Mestalla with a social media message published on Twitter while the Old Lady has hope that the Champions League ban for their star striker could be cancelled.
Go to comments