Lippi explains why Juventus failed to make progress in Champions League
02 May at 15:00Former Juventus head coach and head coach of Italy during their 2006 World Cup win, Marcello Lippi, has spoken to Sky Sport about his former club and specifically the Bianconeri's failure to progress in the Champions League. Juve were knocked out by Ajax in the quarter-finals, giving the Dutch side a place in the semi-finals; where they have won their first leg 1-0 against Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur.
"We need a bit more luck. In the last 5 years, we have been twice in the final, this year did not go well because Chiellini was missing against Ajax, the Ronaldo of our defence. Besides him there were other important absentees, when you get to the bottom of the Champions you need all the players at 100%."
Lippi also commented on the future of head coach Massimiliano Allegri: "Will he stay? It depends if you consider the cycle closed, when I left I thought about this, then I returned and won again."
