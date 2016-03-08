Lippi hits out at Milan players; defends Gattuso
02 May at 17:45Former Juventus head coach and Italian national team World Cup winning coach Marcello Lippi has spoken to Sky Sport about AC Milan head coach Gennaro Gattuso. The Rossoneri are going through somewhat of a bad patch recently, having been knocked out of the Coppa Italia semi-final by Lazio and losing serious ground in the race for the top four after a string of shaky performances.
Speaking to Sky, Lippi said that "I want to send a strong hug to Gattuso. I tell him he must stop saying that it's always his fault, he must not give an alibi to the players."
Milan will have a make or break end to the season but, if the club fail to achieve a place in the Champions League, it is possible that the Rossoneri management will make the decision to axe Gattuso in favour of a more talented head coach, or at least one with a bit more experience.
