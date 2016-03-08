Sarri to Juve: Lippi drops transfer hint for Chelsea boss

Former Italy national team coach Marcello Lippi has been speaking at an event organised by Special Team Legends and Figc in Milan, about a number of issues in the Italian game, ranging from the futures of the benches at Milan and Juventus, to the final day of the season and who stands to miss out on the big prizes on offer. He also proposed that Maurizio Sarri could well be the next name for the Juventus bench, after reports this morning claimed he is a front runner for the job.

SERIE A FINAL MATCHDAY "It often happens that at 7-8 days from the end everything is already decided, instead the Italian championship gives a compelling ending. Nice, I don't know how much for those who live it".

ALLEGRI-JUVE - "Separations are always right, especially if they are decided by husband and wife, that is to say both together. It seems to me that the one between Juve and Allegri has been done in the best way".

WHO WILL GO TO JUVE? - "I don't know. Yesterday I said that it seems strange to me that Juve let go of a coach without having one already. They risk not having a coach for 15-20 days, and then a thought comes: there are still competitions that must end , maybe it will come out of those competitions. Sarri? Maybe it will come out of those competitions ".

MILAN - "Their future? It's Sunday that matters, there are no other futures. For Milan, Inter, Atalanta ... Gattuso? I hope he doesn't leave, he did a great job , created a spirit of belonging that few teams have. In much of the championship they have also played very good football, they are a nice club.

DOES INTER RISK WITH EMPOLI? - "They know very well too, if they play badly against teams that play so well and are so enthusiastic, with such great motivation. Moreover endorsed by having made three great games: they know very well that they cannot play like this".