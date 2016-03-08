Lippi praises Gattuso and reveals why Juventus can win the Champions League with CR7
19 February at 12:15Former Inter, Juventus and Italy coach Marcello Lippi spoke in a long interview with Gazzetta dello Sport about various matters in Italian football, varying from Gennaro Gattuso's successes at AC Milan to the chances of Juventus winning the Champions League this season and even commented on Mauro Icardi's situation at Inter
"The Champions League favourites? I cannot say a single club. I'll say four: Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City. They are the strongest. One must not be fooled by the league forms of the teams," he said.
"Real Madrid are very strong in the Champions League, as well as City. Juventus has Ronaldo, who is a fantastic player. It is amazing how he has adapted immediately, he is one of the two most decisive players in the world. With Allegri, Juventus are one of the favourites and with Ronaldo, it can be a good year.
"Gattuso? His teams don't just have grit and malice, they do not only "growl" as one might think. They have a precise organization. In the beginning, there was a bit of chaos but now it is much better. Rino is an absolute champion in emotionally involving those who work with him. No surprise.
"Inter are not a joke. Nothing exceptional is happening with Icardi. They simply thought that for the good of the team it could be useful to remove his captain's armband. Icardi is a potential source of capital and Inter are not so stupid not to make him play," Lippi concluded.
