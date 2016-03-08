Lippi predicts three-horse race for Scudetto title

Former Juventus and Inter Milan head coach Marcello Lippi has spoken to Tuttosport about the match between he two clubs this weekend:



'​It is a direct confrontation, but it comes very soon and so I think that in all cases it will not be decisive. It will be a fight against three Juve, Inter and Napoli to the end for the Scudetto. Certainly for Inter to win and take more than a 5 point lead on Juventus would be an incredible injection of confidence.



'​Antonio is very good and quick to get into the head of the people he works with. It was also like that at Chelsea, in the National team and at Juve. Together with the leaders of Inter he built a team with a unit of importance. It is a fundamental aspect.



'De Ligt? ​At the beginning he was wisely managed, then Chiellini's injury sped up the times and De Ligt responded to the big challenge. He is shown to be that fantastic player admired by Ajax and worth the big money that Juventus has invested for him.'