Lippi's Chinese dream is to qualify for the 2022 World Cup

Former head coach of the Italian national team and current manager of China, Marcello Lippi, has spoken to Sky Sport about his dream with the Asian side and what he hopes to achieve."The goal is to go to the World Cup, but qualifying in Asia is a bit complicated. We signed a one-year contract because a first qualifying phase must first be passed."Women's team? ​I met the coach of the women's national team and they made a good impression of me, of competence and serenity. The thing that I like so much about the women's selection is the desire to win this World Cup. There are very strong players and all progress marks itself with quality, for example yesterday I saw a great Under-20 side beat Mexico, a very formidable foe."

