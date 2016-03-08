Lippi: ‘There's one difference between Sarri and Ancelotti, this star is the next CR7’

Former Juventus and Italy manager Marcello Lippi spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of Juventus-Napoli, the big Serie A clash that will be played tomorrow at the Allianz Stadium.



“Allegri is among the best manager in the world”, Lippi said.



“Juventus were not among the best teams in Europe a few years ago but now they are on top. Real, Madrid, Bayern and Barça seemed unreachable, now things have changed. Ancelotti has won more trophies in Europe but Allegri is improving a lot.”



“Sarri was not doing any kind of rotation at Napoli, he was aiming for perfection, he was taking care of every single small detail. Rotations would be a problem for him. Ancelotti is doing many changes. He changes system and players who are less tired now.”



“Napoli were playing very well but Sarri never changed. Even when Milink was playing in place of Mertens, Napoli made no crosses, which would be useful. However, they won the last game against Juve.”



“I voted for Mbappé at Fifa The Best”, Lippi revealed.



“I think he is the next Cristiano Ronaldo, I don’t see any other player like him.”

