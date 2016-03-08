Lippi unconvinced with Ibrahimovic’s return to Serie A
27 November at 11:25Former Italy manager Marcello Lippi has admitted that he is not convinced with the type of quality veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic will bring with his possible return to Serie A.
The 38-year-old is set to become a free-agent after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy will come to an end of December 31 next month.
There have been reports of concrete interest in the former Paris Saint Germain (PSG) striker from three clubs in the Serie A—AC Milan, Naploli and Bologna.
Lippi, while talking to Corriere della Sera cited by Football-Italia, has questioned why only Italian clubs have shown interest in signing Ibrahimovic and casted doubts whether the former Sweden international has what it takes to produce the goods at the highest level after playing in MLS.
“It’s a long time since I’ve seen him play,” said Lippi. “But I can guarantee you that the championships outside of Europe are not as competitive. When you talk about him, there are only Italian teams mentioned, never any English or Spanish. This makes me think whether he is actually good enough to compete at the highest level anymore.”
Ibrahimovic has already represented three Italian clubs in his illustrious career including AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments