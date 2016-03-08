Lirola wants to swap shirt with Ronaldo: ‘He is better than Messi’

The former Juventus and current Sassuolo defender, Pol Lirola, spoke to Tuttosport ahead of the game against his former side on Sunday.

"After the game against Juventus, I still couldn't believe that I had marked Cristiano Ronaldo. I watched Real Madrid when I was 12, just because Ronaldo joined them. Him and Messi? They are both champions, but I've always preferred Ronaldo.

"If I exchanged shirts with him? No, in Turin I did so with Dybala. On Sunday, I will try to get Ronaldo's. It's very difficult to mark him because of all of his strengths.

"I've seen thousands of DVD's of Cristiano since I was young and I'll definitely watch them on the eve of the clash, but when you're in the field it only counts up to a certain point. If we win I'll take the team out for dinner.