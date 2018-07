List of today’s friendly games for Serie A clubs

Every Serie A squad has already begun the 2018/19 campaign. This is the list of the friendly games that will be played today by Italian teams:



H. 3pm TORINO-Renate, a Bormio (SO)



H. 5pm LAZIO-Top 11 Cadore, ad Auronzo (BL)



H. 5pm BOLOGNA-Southampton Under 23, a Pinzolo (TN)



H. 5.30 pm Virtus Bolzano-CAGLIARI, a Pejo (TN)



H. 5.30 pm CHIEVO-Virtus Verona, a San Zeno (VR)



H. 9 pm NAPOLI-Carpi, a Trento