Serie A afternoon roundup: Belotti shines for Torino, Sassuolo prevail over Chievo

04 November at 17:05
Serie A continued today with several matches. Already at 12:30 CEST, Lazio defeated Spal 4-1 at home thanks to a brace from Ciro Immobile. At 15:00, three other matches were played, with Sassuolo defeating Chievo away from home 2-0, Parma drawing against Frosinone at the Ennio Tardini and Torino shocking Sampdoria with a 4-1 win at the Luigi Ferraris, with Andrea Belotti shining for the visitors. At 18:00 Pippo Inzaghi's Bologna will host Atalanta.


