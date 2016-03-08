Live - Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: 2-0, Coutinho and Suarez put Lopetegui in trouble

28 October at 17:10
The much anticipated El Clasico kicked off at 16:15, with Barcelona hosting their eternal rival Real Madrid at the Camp Nou. This will be the first derby between the two teams without Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo in almost a decade.

The match will be crucial especially for the Madrid-based team, with the team currently on a series of negative results. Julen Lopetegui is reportedly at great risk and Real Madrid are said to be looking for his replacement, with Antonio Conte being the hottest name linked to the club.

However, for today's big match, Madrid will have to have faith in the former Spain coach, who will definitely have big motivation to try and overturn the negative situation at the club.

Real Madrid started off the match in the same way they played the previous matches and were punished by Brazilian starlet Coutinho, who took advantage of a great pass from Jordi Alba and opened the scoring into the empty net.

Afterwards, Luis Suarez doubled the lead from a penalty which was awarded to the Blaugrana by VAR. The score stayed the same until the halftime whistle and Julen Lopetegui definitely could have not felt too calm with the result and his position at this point.

