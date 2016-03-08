Belgium and England will find themselves disappointed to be in today's game and narrowly missing out on the World Cup Final. However, both sides will surely harness their competitive spirit to play for pride and the bronze medal at this year's tournament.In addition, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will be hoping to catch Harry Kane (6) for the tournament's Golden Boot award.Here are the starting lineups:Belgium XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Chadli; De Bruyne, Lukaku, HazardEngland XI: Pickford; Jones, Stones, Maguire; Trippier, Delph, Dier, Loftus-Cheek, Rose; Sterling, Kane