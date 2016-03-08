Serie A: Cagliari 1-2 Lazio - Luis Alberto and Correa give the Biancocelesti the three points

11 May at 20:05
Cagliari vs Lazio is one of the picks of the day's action; with the game a must-win for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side. Lazio have struggled as of late and have dropped serious points in their race for Champions League football.

Cagliari (4-3-1-2): ​Cragno; Cacciatore, Klavan, Romagna, Pellegrini; Deiola, Cigarini, Padoin; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.

Lazio (3-5-2): Proto; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa; Caicedo.

