Serie A: Cagliari 1-2 Lazio - Luis Alberto and Correa give the Biancocelesti the three points
11 May at 20:05Cagliari vs Lazio is one of the picks of the day's action; with the game a must-win for Simone Inzaghi's Lazio side. Lazio have struggled as of late and have dropped serious points in their race for Champions League football.
Cagliari (4-3-1-2): Cragno; Cacciatore, Klavan, Romagna, Pellegrini; Deiola, Cigarini, Padoin; Barella; Joao Pedro, Pavoletti.
Lazio (3-5-2): Proto; Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Radu; Marusic, Parolo, Badelj, Luis Alberto, Lulic; Correa; Caicedo.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments