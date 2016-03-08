Live Europa League last-16 draw as Inter, Napoli and Chelsea set to find their fate

The Europa League round of 16 draw is set to take place today, with top clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Napoli and Inter Milan all set to find out their fates.Arsenal and Chelsea will be looking at the draw as potentially their best route to Champions League football, whilst the challenges from the Italian sides are not to be underestimated.The full list of teams are as follows: Arsenal, ​Benfica, Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb, Dynamo Kyiv, Frankfurt, Inter Milan, Krasnodar, Napoli, Rennes, Salzburg, Sevilla, Slavia Prague, Valencia, Villarreal and Zenit.The draw is set to take place at 13:00 Italian time/12:00 GMT and you can find all the draws below as and when they are made:

