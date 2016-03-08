France-Croatia 4-2, Les Blues win the World Cup for second time in history

France and Croatia meet in the final match of the 2018 World Cup in Russia. France are looking to win their second title, while Croatia would secure their country's first with a win following their improbable run.



Croatia

Goalkeeper: 23 Danijel Subasic (Monaco)

Defenders: 21 Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), 3 Ivan Strinic (Milan), 6 Dejan Lovren (Liverpool), 2 Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid)

Midfielders: 10 Luka Modric (Real Madrid), 7 Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), 11 Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Forwards: 4 Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan), 18 Ante Rebic (Fiorentina)

17 Mario Mandzukic (Juventus)



France

Goalkeeper: 1 Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

Defenders: 21 Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), 2 Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart), 5 Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona), 4 Raphael Varane (Real Madrid)

Midfielders: 13 N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), 14 Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), 6 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Forwards: 9 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea), 7 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), 10 Kylian Mbappé (Paris St Germain)





