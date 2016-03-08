France 4-3 Argentina – France defeat Argentina in round of 16

The round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off today, with former world champions France and Argentina clashing in what is set to be an extremely tight game.



Argentina failed to find form in the group stages, barely qualifying in a group with minnows Iceland and an underwhelming Nigeria. Whilst the Argentines also faced a humiliating and unexpected 3-0 defeat to a spirited Croatia.



France, meanwhile, came top of a group starring Denmark, Peru and Australia.



Whoever comes out on top here will face off against the winner of this evening’s clash between Uruguay and Portugal.



In what will send one great team home, this game is certainly one to watch.



Line-ups:



France: Lloris, Lucas Hernandez, Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Benjamin Pavard, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Blaise Matuidi, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud



Argentina: Armani, Tagliafico, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Otamendi, Mercado, Enzo Perez, Javier Mascherano, Ever Banega, Angel Di Maria, Christian Pavon, Lionel Messi



