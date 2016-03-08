Live - Giampaolo nears Milan move after meeting with management, EDF his replacement

14 June at 11:50
Marco Giampaolo is virtually AC Milan's new coach. The official announcement of his contract resolution with Sampdoria and arrival at the San Siro could arrive at any minute and Calciomercato.com are following the situation live thoroughly throughout the day, looking to give you the latest information on the inevitable move.

11:45 - Former Roma boss says yes to Sampdoria switch

10:45 - Giampaolo meets Maldini, Gazidis and Boban: the topics discussed

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.