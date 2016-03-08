LIVE Iran 0-1 Portugal - Quaresma puts Portugal up, Ronaldo misses penalty

A place in the next round of the World Cup is up for grabs here as Iran take on Portugal in their final fixture of Group B.



Portugal, having lost just one of their last eleven World Cup games, are top of the group on fair play records – having the same amount of goals and points as Iberian rivals Spain.



Iran, having beaten Morocco in their opener and narrowly losing to Spain, still have a chance to qualify, but need to rely on beating Portugal to be in with a chance of qualification



Starting lineups:



Iran: Beiranvand, Hajsafi, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Rezaeian, Amiri, Ebrahimi, Ezatolahi, Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Azmoun (4-5-1)



Portugal: Patricio, Cedric Soares, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Guerreiro, Joao Mario, Adrien Silva, William Carvalho, Quaresma, Adrien Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo (4-4-2)



Iran’s fans will certainly be doing everything in their power to rally behind their team and they could cause an upset against reigning European champions Portugal.

