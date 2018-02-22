LIVE: Lautaro Martinez begins Inter medical
25 May at 10:20Lautaro Martinez is ready to become a new player of Inter. The Argentinean striker will undergo Inter medical this morning after arriving from South America yesterday. The player will then move to the club's HQ to sign his contract with the nerazzurri.
LIVE UPDATES:
10.10 - Medical tests have just begun: the player has just entered Rozzano's Humanitas clinic to complete his medical.
According to La Gazzetta dello sport Lautaro has picked the no.10 for next season
