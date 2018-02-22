Benvenuto a casa Lautaro e Forza Inter. pic.twitter.com/iIKf49BwJQ — chiara. (@xiloveinter) 24 maggio 2018

Argentinean striker Lautaro Martinez is flying to Italy where he will have his medical tests with Inter today.Calciomercato.com will be following every development live from Milan with our reporters at the spot.​Martinez will undergo the first part of his medical at Rozzano’s Humanitas clinic and the second part at the CONI in Milan.​When his medical tests will be complete, Martinez will move to the club’s headquarters to sign his contract. The last step of his day will be a visit at the club’s training centre.The player was spotted at the airport of Belo Horizonte before taking his flight for Italy.More updates to follow