LIVE, Parma vs. Napoli 0-1: Zielinski strikes

24 February at 18:00
Napoli will look to grab their first league win since the beginning of February, having gone two games without a win. Parma, however, won't be an easy task for the Partenopei, especially since it's not at the San Paolo. 
 
Match Facts
 
1. The last Serie A away win for Napoli against Parma was back in January 2013, a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Hamsik and Cavani.
 
2. Parma have lost their last three Serie A home games; this after only losing two of their opening nine games at the Tardini (W3 D4).
 
3. Napoli have drawn their last two Serie A games, the last time they recorded three in a row was back in December 2014.
 
Live coverage 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Parma
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.