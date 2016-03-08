Match Facts

1. The last Serie A away win for Napoli against Parma was back in January 2013, a 2-1 victory thanks to goals from Hamsik and Cavani.

2. Parma have lost their last three Serie A home games; this after only losing two of their opening nine games at the Tardini (W3 D4).

3. Napoli have drawn their last two Serie A games, the last time they recorded three in a row was back in December 2014.

Live coverage

Napoli will look to grab their first league win since the beginning of February, having gone two games without a win. Parma, however, won't be an easy task for the Partenopei, especially since it's not at the San Paolo.