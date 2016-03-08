Live: Perin Juventus medical ongoing
08 June at 10:18Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin has arrived for his Juventus medical ahead of his move to Turin this summer.
The Old Lady have been linked with Perin since the last few weeks and see the Italian as the ideal replacement for the now departed Gianluigi Buffon. And Perin is now set to seal a move to Juventus, once he completes the medical today.
8th June 9:45 AM: Perin arrives at the Vinnovo to undergo a medical at Juventus
7th June: Perin arrives in Turin to undergo Juventus medical. The Genoa goalkeeper stayed in a well known hotel in Turin and was accompanied by his agent Alessandro Lucci.
