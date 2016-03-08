Live Roma-Chievo: 1-0: El Shaarawy scores the opener

SHOW GALLERY

Roma-Chievo: confirmed line-ups



Follow Roma-Chievo LIVE on Calciomercato.com.



Confirmed line-ups:



ROMA - Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Juan Jesus, Kolarov; Pellegrini, Nzonzi, Cristante; Under, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.



CHIEVO - Sorrentino; Tomovic, Bani, Rossettini, Barba; Rigoni, Radovanovic, Obi; Birsa; Giaccherini, Stepinski.



STATS:

AS Roma are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A meetings with Chievo (W7 D3) - the Giallorossi have scored two or more goals in seven of those games.



AS Roma lost their last league game, against AC Milan; the last time they lost two consecutive Serie A matches was back in May 2014 under manager Rudi Garcia.



Chievo have earned only one point so far; only in 2006-07 have they gained so few points after their first four league games of a season.



AS Roma have drawn their last two home league games: the last time they drew three in a row at the Olimpico was back in March 2015.



Chievo have only won one of their last 16 top-flight away matches (D3 L12), conceding 2.3 goals per game on average in the process.



LIVE COVERAGE: