Ronaldo news thread:

Football news and publications around the world are exploding with the news of the potential switch of Cristiano Ronaldo from La Liga giants Real Madrid to Serie A champions Juventus. There is so much news to cover, with developments coming through thick and fast.For this, CalcioMercato.com have compiled a live thread for you of all the day’s CR7 news, with links to our pieces covering the topic. Currently, Cristiano Ronaldo has agreed that he wants to join Juventus, yet the main stumbling block appears to be a deal being thrashed out between Juventus and Real Madrid. Ronaldo’s €100m unwritten release clause has reportedly expired last month, meaning that Juve may have to cough up closer to €130m to secure the 33-year-olds signature.Below, you can follow along with all the latest news as it comes through – which we will be updating regularly throughout the day.For more news visit Calciomercato.com.