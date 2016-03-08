However, the main focus will be on the derby tonight at the San Siro, as both Milan teams are in great form heading into the encounter. In addition to this, the stadium is, of course, sold out, expecting roughly 78K spectators.

Apart from this game, Lazio will take on newcomers Parma, who have started their season in great fashion. Therefore, it will be no walk in the park for the Biancocelesti, although anything but a win would be considered mission failed. Please take a look at Calciomercato.com's live coverage of all games above, to keep yourself updated on the situation.

The ninth round of Serie A continues today with a great schedule ahead, including the exiting Milan derby between Inter and AC Milan. The day has already kicked off with a great 3-3 draw, which featured Frosinone and Empoli