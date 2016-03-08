LIVE Serbia vs Brazil – Gabriel Jesus and Milinkovic-Savic start in key clash

After the shock elimination of Germany today, which will have pleased Italy fans and rival fans alike, all eyes now turn to Brazil as they take on Serbia in the final round of fixtures in Group E. Meanwhile, the Swiss take on Costa Rica and if Serbia and Switzerland win, Brazil will be eliminated.



Brazil have, so far, drawn 1-1 with Switzerland and beaten Costa Rica 2-0; so all attention will turn to Nemanja Matic, Milinkovic-Savic and Kolarov to see if they can pull off a shock of their own.



Serbia defeated Costa Rica thanks to an Aleksander Kolarov free-kick, whilst they narrowly lost to Switzerland 2-1 in the last round of fixtures – thanks to a late winner from the Swiss.



Starting lineups:



Serbia: Stojkovic, Kolarov, Veljkovic, Milenkovic, Rukavina, Matic, Milinkovic-Savic, Kostic, Ljajic, Tadic and Mitrovic



Brazil: Alisson, Fagner, Silva, Miranda, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Willian, Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

