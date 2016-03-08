#SerieA 2018/19 - Full fixture list pic.twitter.com/sgVn1ezWB5 — CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) 26 juli 2018 Check out Calciomercato.com's tweet below to see the full schedule. Milan have a tough start on hand as they will face Napoli and Roma in the second and the third round respectively.

In the first round, the biggest game is Lazio-Napoli. Ronaldo will start his Serie A career at the Bentegodi against Hellas Verona.