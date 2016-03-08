LIVE: Serie A 2018/19 fixtures
26 July at 19:16The Serie A 2018/19 draw has just begun, follow along here to receive the full result of the draw as it happens.
In the first round, the biggest game is Lazio-Napoli. Ronaldo will start his Serie A career at the Bentegodi against Hellas Verona.
Milan have a tough start on hand as they will face Napoli and Roma in the second and the third round respectively.
Check out Calciomercato.com's tweet below to see the full schedule.
#SerieA 2018/19 - Full fixture list pic.twitter.com/sgVn1ezWB5— CalcioMercato (En) (@CmdotCom_En) 26 juli 2018
