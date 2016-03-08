Live Serie A: Inter 0-0 Sampdoria

Amidst all the chaos surrounding Mauro Icardi, Inter will face Sampdoria today at the San Siro to try and shift concentration from off-the-field matters back to the field. The Nerazzurri will look to build on last week's victory against Parma away against a side that has been struggling lately. Lastly, Marco Giampaolo's men lost 0-1 at home against Frosinone and will try to bounce back from the disappointing result.



In the last showdowns between the two sides, Inter have been the more successful team. The Nerazzurri have won three of the last 5 matches against Sampdoria, with today's visitors winning the other two. Moreover, they have won 4 out of the last 5 confrontations between the two teams at the San Siro. But today the home side will have to deal without their top scorer and former captain Mauro Icardi, who is officially out due to a physical problem.



