LIVE Spain 1-2 Morocco – eliminated Morocco lead against Spain
25 June at 21:45In tonight’s Group B fixtures, Portugal are taking on Iran whilst Spain are battling against Morocco. The two Iberian Peninsula sides are looking to book their place in the next round – whilst Morocco will struggle to qualify, barring a big win over the Spanish. Iran can qualify if they were to beat Portugal and the Spanish will be hoping for an Iran miracle to help them qualify first.
If Spain top their group, they will play Russia, whilst if they come 2nd behind Portugal or Iran, they will have to face the tougher test of Uruguay – after Suarez and co completed a 3-0 demolition of Russia earlier today.
Lineups:
Spain: De Gea, Alba, Ramos, Pique, Carvajal, Thiago, Busquets, Iniesta, Isco, Silva, Costa
Morocco: Munir, Dirar, da Costa, Saiss, Hakimi, Boussoufa, El Ahmadi, Amrabat, Belhanda, Ziyech, Boutaib
