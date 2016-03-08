LIVE Switzerland v Costa Rica – Xhaka, Shaqiri and Lichtsteiner all start
27 June at 20:10After Germany’s shock exit earlier today, losing to South Korea 2-0, whilst Sweden’s 3-0 win over Mexico helped them finish top of the group, Switzerland will be hoping to book their place in the next round; and possibly helping Serbia knock Brazil out in the process.
Switzerland have so far drawn 1-1 with Brazil and defeated Serbia 2-1, meaning they sit in 2nd in the group, behind Brazil, heading into the final game.
Meanwhile, Costa Rica haven’t had a World Cup to remember, struggling to make an impact and losing 1-0 to Serbia and 2-0 to Brazil. Costa Rica will probably not be able to qualify, bar a demolition of the Swiss.
Starting line-ups:
Switzerland: Sommer, Rodriguez, Akanji, Schar, Lichtsteiner, Xhaka, Behrami, Embolo, Dzemali, Shaqiri, Gavranovic
Costa Rica: Navas, Gamboa, Acosta, Gonzalez, Waston Manley, Oviedo, Ruiz, Guzman Perez, Borges, Colindres, Campbell
For more news, features and rumours, visit our homepage.
Go to comments