Live Updates: Allegri begins Juve showdown talks

CalcioMercato can exclusively understand that Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has begun his showdown talks with the Old Lady this morning.



The 50-year-old Allegri joined Juventus as the club's boss in the summer of 2014 following the departure of Antonio Conte from the club. Since joining, the Italian has won the Scudetto every single season with the Old Lady, doing the same this season. He has taken the club to two UEFA Champions League finals as well.



CalcioMercato can exclusively reveal that Allegri has began his showdown talks with Juventus this morning, with the boss expected to stay, despite links with Arsenal and Chelsea.



It is said that Beppe Marotta, Fabio Paratici and Pavel Nedved arrived at the Juventus headquarters early this morning before 9 am, while Allegri arrived five or minutes later for the showdown talks.



The talks are going on and the while it is not known whether Allegri will be handed a new contract or not, the Italian is widely expected to stay at the club.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)