Live updates: Cristiano Ronaldo to be unveiled as a Juventus player today
16 July at 13:40With Cristiano Ronaldo set to be unveiled as a Juventus player later today, CalcioMercato countdown the time down to the big announcement in Turin.
Ronaldo arrived in Turin yesterday with his family and entourage, ahead of Monday's presentation and press-conference (READ MORE)
Juventus fans waiting for Ronaldo to arrive trolled Leonardo Bonucci and chanted "Where is Bonucci", find the video in the gallery. (READ MORE)
Ronaldo has arrived for his Juventus medical and he was saluted by bianconeri fans. Watch out the gallery for a video (READ MORE)
Ronaldo's medical has now started, ahead of his move to the bianconeri. Have a look at the gallery for a video. (READ MORE)
