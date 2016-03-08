Live updates from Liverpool vs West Ham – lineups, preview
12 August at 13:15Liverpool take on West Ham United at Anfield today as both clubs look to get their 2018/19 Premier League campaigns off to a flying start. Liverpool performed well last season, with Mohamed Salah being a stand-out star, whilst West Ham performed below expectation; leading to a change in head coach (with Manuel Pellegrini being appointed) and a change in direction.
West Ham have purchased many players this summer, with the likes of Arsenal’s Jack Wilshere and Lazio winger Felipe Anderson joining the East London club. Liverpool have made some key purchases too, signing Alisson from Roma, Fabinho from Monaco and Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.
Line-ups:
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita, Mane, Salah, Firmino
West Ham: Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Masuaku, Noble, Rice, Wilshere, Antonio, Felipe Anderson, Arnautovic
