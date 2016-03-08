Live updates from Villar Perosa as CR7 makes debut in Juventus intra-squad friendly
12 August at 12:50Juventus’ annual intra-squad friendly in the town of Villar Perosa takes place today; with the likelihood that Juventus fans will get to see Cristiano Ronaldo playing in a Juventus shirt for the first time.
The match has taken place annually since 1955, with Juventus B winning the first ever fixture 3-2.
Leonardo Spinazzola is injured and Stefano Sturaro completed a loan move to Sporting but, aside from that, Juventus have a full team available to them.
Juventus have recently finished competing in the pre-season International Champions Cup tournament, where they beat Benfica and Bayern Munich but lost 3-1 to Real Madrid last weekend. The Old Lady will be looking to bounce back and show off what they can do with their new superstar signing. Ronaldo joined Juventus for a fee of around €110 million, in what some called 'the deal of the century'.
