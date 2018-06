Sassuolo star Matteo Politano has arrived in Milan to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Inter this summer.Inter had agreed a fee for Politano , with the player to join on an initial seven million euros loan deal, with an option of signing the player on a permanent basis next summer for a 20 million euros fee.Politano arrived for his Inter medical this morning, after Jens Odgaard had agreed to move to Sassuolo in a swap deal.17.10 Politano set to undergo Inter medical.16.25: Politano arrives in Milan for Inter medical.12.45: Odgaard say yes to Sassuolo move. The youngster was in Sassuolo to agree terms over a neroverdi switch.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)