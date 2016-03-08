Live updates: Politano arrives for Inter Milan medical
29 June at 17:35Sassuolo star Matteo Politano has arrived in Milan to undergo a medical ahead of a move to Inter this summer.
Inter had agreed a fee for Politano, with the player to join on an initial seven million euros loan deal, with an option of signing the player on a permanent basis next summer for a 20 million euros fee.
Politano arrived for his Inter medical this morning, after Jens Odgaard had agreed to move to Sassuolo in a swap deal.
17.10 Politano set to undergo Inter medical.
#Inter, un r aggiante #Politano si appresta a sostenere le visite mediche pic.twitter.com/5B9kEw3Ptt— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) June 29, 2018
16.25: Politano arrives in Milan for Inter medical.
12.45: Odgaard say yes to Sassuolo move. The youngster was in Sassuolo to agree terms over a neroverdi switch.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
