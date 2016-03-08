Not expecting any incomings at #afc. Emery ready to go with what he has. Ospina likely to leave but not time sensitive today as he'll go overseas. Interesting one is Welbeck. He can leave - am told a couple of PL clubs like him yet are wary of his injury record. Time will tell. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 9, 2018

BREAKING: Sky sources: @SwansOfficial defender Federico Fernandez to have a medical at @NUFC with fee yet to be agreed #SSN #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/K8oVFBD5vA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2018

His loan move will last for the entirety of the #Bluebirds’ 2018/19 @premierleague campaign.



¡Bienvenido a #CardiffCity, @vicama8!#CityAsOne

Welcome to Calciomercato's coverage of the Premier League deadline day. With hours to go for the window to close down in England.15:15 ITA Gazzetta dello Sport say that Watford are close to signing Juventus midfielder Stefano Sturaro. A little less than three hours to go for the deal to get over the line.15:00 ITA Arsenal star Danny Welbeck could leave the club this summer. Odds have been slashed on a possible move to Southampton.14:30 ITA Newcastle are set to sign Swansea defender Federico Fernandez, who is on his way to the club for a medical.14:00 ITA: Sky Germany say that due to FFP restrictions, PSG will not sign Man Utd target Jerome Boateng.13:40 ITA: Mundo Deportivo state that Yerry Mina and Andre Gomes are going a medical at Everton.13:30 ITA: Cardiff City announce signing of Real Betis midfielder Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan deal.