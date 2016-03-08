The French midfielder's contract expires next summer and he is yet to reach an agreement with PSG on a renewal. Therefore, several clubs have set their sights on the player for next summer, looking to bring him on for free.

It is believed that Milan and Juventus are very keen on Rabiot, although the operations may differ. The Rossoneri's sporting director, Leonardo, has a great relationship with the PSG management and could look to use this already in January, while Juventus would be more interested in a free transfer.

As reported by Liverpool Echo, the English side have pulled out of the race, which leaves Milan and Juventus going head to head.