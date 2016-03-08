Liverpool advanced ahead of Chelsea and Real Madrid in signing star
17 July at 15:38Liverpool are looking at the possibility of signing AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window.
Alisson Becker represented Brazil at the FIFA 2018 World Cup and he had clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool looking at the possibility of signing him in the summer transfer window.
As per the information gathered by Sky Sport Italy, Liverpool are much ahead of their English Premier League rival Chelsea in signing Alisson Becker. The Reds have detached the Blues in the race to sign the Brazil professional player.
The offer presented by Jurgen Klopp managed Liverpool is in the region of 70 million euros plus bonuses. This price should reach further up until 75 million plus bonuses as that is what AS Roma have asked from the English Premier League club.
The two clubs, AS Roma and Liverpool are now working towards reaching an agreement for Alisson Becker in the summer transfer window.
