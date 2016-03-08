It appears that Liverpool are ahead of

According to Tuttosport, the Estonian’s €1.3 million move to Cagliari last summer has meant that a relationship has formed between the Sardinians and Liverpool.

Barella is a promising creative midfielder, who scored six goals last season and is valued at around €40 million. The sum isn’t official, but is believed to be enough to convince Cagliari to sell. President Giulini had previously said that he wouldn’t sell Barella, claiming that he was “a work of art.”

Juventus, Inter and AC Milan like him, as do Napoli.

This Saturday the young regista will get a chance to shine at the San Siro as his side visits Inter.

But Premier League sides have already got moving: Cagliari’s 0-0 draw with Sampdoria in midweek had a number of scouts from EPL sides, including Manchester United, Chelsea Everton and West Ham.

Not bad!