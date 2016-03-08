Liverpool alerted by contract situation of Napoli star
14 October at 11:40Premier League giants Liverpool have reportedly been alerted by the contractual situation of Napoli star Piotr Zielinski.
We reported some days ago that Napoli are finding it tough to agree a new deal with Zielinski as there are discrepancies regarding how big the release clause should be. The Pole's current release clause stands at 65 million euros, but the club are looking to add a release clause of about 130 million euros in the new deal that he signs.
Zielinski's entourage though are not willing to have a contract that has that big a release clause appended to the player's name and the signals are that the midfielder will not sign the new deal if Napoli offer that release clause.
Express in England link Liverpool to Zielinski once again, stating that the recent discrepancies have alerted Liverpool, who are monitoring the former Empoli man's at Napoli now.
It is said that Zielinski has a 'weakness' for Jurgen Klopp and he would really like to play under him at some point. The Reds have been linked with Zielinski in the past as well, along with Tottenham and Chelsea.
The 24-year-old's current contract at the Stadio San Paolo expires in the summer of 2021 and Napoli currently have no intention of letting him go.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
