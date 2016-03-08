Liverpool, Alisson medical visits begin - the details
19 July at 12:40According to the latest reports from Sky Sports in the UK, Alisson Becker has started his first day in Liverpool; beginning with his medical tests, before continuing on to the club’s training centre to sign the official contract to make him a part of their squad.
The deal is reportedly to be agreed for a fee of around 75 million euros, making Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper of all time; breaking the record set by Gianluigi Buffon in his move from Parma to Juventus at the start of the century.
His wage at Liverpool will likely be 5.5 million euros per season, a huge sum for the Brazilian, who played in goal as the number 1 of his national team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Fans of the Merseyside club will be excited to see their new man in action, who many consider to be a drastic upgrade from Loris Karius, the team’s current main goalkeeper.
