Liverpool: Alisson reveals role Firmino played in decision to leave Roma
22 July at 16:45For the second straight summer Roma have sold their standout player to Liverpool. Alisson recently completed a record move to the Reds, and Mohamed Salah made the switch last summer.
The statements of Alisson appear in the wake of his departure from the Giallorossi. According to Corriere dello Sport, the 25-year-old goalkeeper has said: "It was not easy to make this decision, it was not a quiet day. I was very good here (at Roma), I have a lot of friends."
“Considering the professional aspect was key with Firmino. I talked to him, he feels at home here, he is very loved by fans and teammates. He is a fantastic person and he told me that I will be happy here.”
Alisson broke onto the scene last season after becoming Roma’s first-choice keeper following Wojciech Szczesny’s departure to Juventus. His €75 million move is now the highest fee ever paid for a goalkeeper.
Click here for more transfer news from Europe's top leagues
Go to comments